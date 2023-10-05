loading…

Russian troops began using advanced FPV drones Upyr or Vampire to attack the Ukrainian army. Photo/Sputnik

MOSCOW – Armed Forces Russia has utilized various modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during what Moscow calls special military operations to carry out tasks without loss of military personnel.

Russian special forces units operating in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area of ​​the Lugansk People’s Republic have adopted the ‘Upyr’ (‘Vampire’) FPV (first-person view) drone. This was revealed by the manufacturer’s representatives to Russian media.

The drones were previously used in units in the Donetsk direction and in Graivoron, which led to the withdrawal of equipment to a depth of 5 km, as well as in the Kherson direction, thereby hampering the activity of Ukrainian vessels.

“According to the military, our drones have successfully proven their capabilities in fierce combat. “The ‘Upyr’ operators, working under fire, destroyed the enemy, who was hiding in the fortress,” the representative said as quoted by Sputnik, Thursday (5/10/2023).

“Despite the difficult jungle terrain and height differences, the drone’s maneuverability allows it to reach enemy shelters and other targets,” he continued.

The representative added that Russian special forces had successfully adapted to the jungle terrain in Ukraine.

The ‘Upyr’ drone was developed in the Sverdlovsk Region to attack the enemy where frontline fighting was most intense, including disruption of ammunition supplies and destruction of armored vehicles in closed positions.

This small aircraft can carry RPG-7 mortar grenades, such as the PG-7VL, RKG-3M hand-held anti-tank grenades, and fragmentation explosives manufactured by the military directly in combat zones. The development team created the ‘Extender’ airborne transponder, which doubles the FPV range.

