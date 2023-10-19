Suara.com – The future presidential candidate for the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan fueled the enthusiasm of the volunteers who were waiting for him to register as participants in the 2024 presidential election in front of the Indonesian KPU office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Anies got into a command car. Beside him, there was Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin as vice presidential candidate for the Change Coalition, accompanying him in his speech.

In front of tens of thousands of volunteers, Anies gave a speech that the Anies-Muhaimin or AMIN pair dismissed all cynical views that they would fail to register with the KPU at the last second.

“Today, today we refute, today we refute the cynical view that the coalition is not solid. Those who cynically say that Nasdem will reverse course could end,” said Anies in front of the Indonesian KPU office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (19/10/ 2023).

“Those who say that PKB will cancel their support at the end. Those who say that PKS will withdraw at the end,” added Anies.

Anies said that efforts to prevent and obstruct him and his coalition party had proven unsuccessful. Because Anies and Cak Imin have now officially registered with the KPU.

“Today we proved to everyone that attempts to restrain, attempts to hinder, attempts to trip up, attempts to weaken have not succeeded in thwarting our efforts.

Anies and Cak Imin finally registered as a presidential and vice presidential candidate pair with the Indonesian KPU on Thursday (19/10/2023). Cak Imin claims that all the files brought by the Indonesian KPU are considered to have met the requirements.

