We are less than a week away from the long-awaited finale of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) premiering after a long time. Because of this, it is time to recap everything that is coming in the coming days and months so that you do not miss anything about the world created by Hajime Isayama.

Eren is about to finish his journey

If you are one of those who are impatiently waiting for this conclusion to the anime that started 10 years ago, we suggest you continue reading to find out everything about the last episode and also about what comes next with Shingeki Fly.

AT WHAT TIME AND WHERE IS THE LAST EPISODE OF THE ANIME PREMIERED?

As you surely remember, the previous chapter, released last March, had an impact with the advance of the Rumble and the destruction that the titans left in their wake. As a result of this, Hange sacrificed herself so that Mikasa, Armin and company could escape and prepare to fight and confront the Attack Titan.

Now, it is a matter of a few days until the premiere of the last special chapter of Attack on Titan Final Season, which will arrive on Saturday, November 4 at 1:45 PMCentral Mexico time, to Crunchyroll.

This is the last trailer for the conclusion of the anime:

WHAT IS SHINGEKI FLY?

Attack on Titan had a controversial ending that left fans divided opinions, to such an extent that Isayama has been asked to change it. Although this seems difficult and the same will surely be seen in the anime, the announcement of a new volume in the manga excited fans.

Shingeki Fly is an official Attack on Titan art book that will include a new chapter. This is volume 35 (the original story ended in volume 34), which will be called Bad Boy and will be a story made up of 18 pages.

To date, everything indicates that this extra content of the manga will focus on the childhood of a specific character and not on a possible continuation of volume 34. It is not yet known who it will be about when it is published in April 2024, but the speculation darling is Levi Ackerman.

We will continue to stay tuned for any other news related to Attack on Titan and we will let you know in due course.

What do you expect from the ending of the anime? Tell us in the comments.

