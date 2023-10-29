We show you what the titan versions of Mikasa would be like using artificial intelligence.

Mikasa Ackerman is one of humanity’s most important soldiers

Join the conversation

Among the soldiers of the Attack on Titan Exploration Corps, Mikasa Ackerman stands out, a young woman who has great ability for combat and a deep loyalty to his childhood friend, Eren Jaeger. throughout the anime we can see her in several crucial moments, facing all kinds of enemies, especially the Shifting Titans. However, we never see her in the series. become one of these creatures.

Even though we don’t have the chance to see its Titan version in the anime, we are lucky to have AI to imagine what this character would look like with these transformations. In this article, we introduce you What would be the style that Mikasa Ackerman would have? if it were any of the 9 changing titans of Shingeki no Kyojin, according to artificial intelligence.

This is what the titan versions of Mikasa Ackerman would look like in Attack on Titan

Without a doubt, it would be great to see Mikasa Ackerman sometime transformed into a Titan in the animebut for now we only have the AI ​​criteria and the imagination to capture ideas of how your design would look in these shapes. Below, he will leave you each one of them.

Mikasa Titan Female

If Mikasa became the Female Titan, she would probably look a lot like Annie in Shingeki no Kyojin because they both have a similar physique and a cold and calculating character. In this case, she would keep her hair short and dark, while her eyes would be white. Also would retain its female form, but with more muscles and height. Her fighting style would be very similar to Annie’s, based on speed, precision and abilities. martial arts techniques.

Mikasa Attack Titan

As an Attack Titan, Mikasa would have the same short dark hair that Eren, but with some longer locks that would fall over his forehead. Her eyes would be blue, but with a more intense shinewhile the body would be so agile and fast that it would give it good combat performance.

Mikasa Colossal Titan

If Mikasa became the Colossal Titan, it would be a scene impressive and terrifying at the same time. Here it would have some features of his human form, such as his small nose, his thin lips and his hair, but with a huge body and no skin. As for her gaze, she would stand out because she would be empty and expressionless, as if he had no idea what he was doing.

Mikasa Armored Titan

Regarding the Armored Titan, would look fierce and formidablekeeping his hair and adding armor that covers his weak points, except the part of the face, which I would be more skeletal than normal. Something that would draw attention in this way is that she would have red eyes and a much more aggressive attitude. His fighting style would be very direct and forceful, based on brute force and resistance. His armor would give him an advantage against any attack.

Mikasa Titan Warhammer

Mikasa Ackerman’s Warhammer Titan would be very interesting because would look much more like his human form, especially on the face. However, the Titan’s entire body would turn gray and he would also carry a giant hammer that he would use as a weapon. His fighting style It would be very versatile and strategicbased on the creation of weapons and objects that help you fight or escape.

Mikasa Titan Jaw

The truth is that this transformation It would be very different from his human form. Mikasa would have no hair or eyebrows, just a long, bald head. His eyes would be large and round, with an intense light blue color, while his body would be small and thin, with a approximate height of about 5 meters.

Mikasa Titan Founder

The Founding Titan is the most powerful of all, as it has the ability to control everyone the other Titans and alter the memory and biology of the Eldians. If Mikasa had obtained this power, he would probably have a appearance similar to that of Eren, but with some distinctive features. For example, her hair would be longer and darker, her eyes would be purple, and her body would be I would have more defined and feminine muscles.

Mikasa Titan Freighter

As a Freighter Titan, it would surely have some differences with Pieck’s form. On the one hand, its limbs would be longer and thinner, giving it greater agility, reach and height. Likewise, he would carry a war mount similar to the one Pieck used, but with a more elegant and sophisticated design. It should be noted that his musculature would allow him to climb or run with heavy loads without difficulty.

Mikasa Titan Beast

The Beast Titan is one of the most mysterious and fearsome because it can take the form of a different animal in each wielder. If Mikasa had obtained the Beast Titan, perhaps it would have a shape inspired by a bat. Its wings would have large membranes that would allow it to fly and attack from the air. In turn, their fangs would be sharp and could inject a paralyzing venom. Its appearance would be scarier than Zeke’s Beast Titanwho had the form of a giant monkey.

Join the conversation