Attack on Titan had a controversial ending that left more anger than smiles and fans have asked that Hajime Isayama, its creator, change it. Although it seems difficult for that to happen, many were excited about this possibility since it was announced that the Attack on Titan manga will have a new chapter.

Before continuing we must tell you something: it is very important that you do not get excited. We say this since there is nothing to suggest that this new chapter is going to make any changes to the narrative, much less present a new ending. Most likely it’s a side story in their universe and little else.

With that clear, let’s get to the details. This week it was announced that The Fly, an official Attack on Titan art book, will include a new chapter. This is Volume 35, which is called Bad Boys and will be a story made up of 18 pages.

“It’s been about 2 and a half years since the serial publication of Attack on Titan ended. Now we published a color art book. I feel very honored. I’m glad that the culmination of everything I’ve done so far has been collected in a book I am currently writing a new manga for this art book. It is a bonus manga included in the bonus Attack on Titan Volume 35. I hope you are excited,” Isayama said.

Attack on Titan art book coming out in 2024

Will Volume 35 change the ending of Attack on Titan?

This is news that has given a lot to talk about among Attack on Titan fans. Let us remember that the manga ended in Volume 34, so the existence of a Volume 35 has sparked excitement in many, since it seems to be a continuation of the story.

That said, the reality is that Isayama described this manga as an “extra” and it is a short episode. Therefore, it seems very complicated for it to be a new ending or to have very important information. At most it may be a kind of epilogue, but you shouldn’t wait any longer.

We’ll stay tuned and let you know when we know more about Attack on Titan Volume 35.

And you, would you like Attack on Titan to have a new ending? What do you think Volume 35 is? Tell us in the comments.

