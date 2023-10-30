Attack on Titan has aired its final trailer, bringing an end to the iconic and sometimes highly controversial anime series.

Pony Canyon premiered the official final trailer, which you can see below, for the upcoming finale of Attack the titans in Youtube. The TV special will air on November 4, 2023 at midnight in Japan and will be 85 minutes long (the same as a movie). The main cast is set to return, with Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa and Marina Inoue reprising their roles as Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, respectively. It was also announced that Linked Horizon, the band that performed “Guren no Yumiya,” according to many fans one of the best anime opening themes of all time, will return to perform the theme song. Ai Higuchi will perform the final song, “Itterasshai.”

In addition to the special images that Attack on Titan released in the countdown to the finale’s premiere, the franchise has announced another clothing line with Uniqlo and a new 18-page art book of author Hajime Isayama’s new work, Akudo. The series also released a recent feature with Japanese state broadcaster NHK, where they sat down for an explosive interview with Eren himself.

The anime ends its 10-year run, having debuted in April 2013 to critical acclaim. The series’ exploration of humanity and often inhumanity has put it at the center of philosophical debate, as well as seeing bans in countries like China for its themes. Studio MAPPA will animate the final episode of Attack on Titan, directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, Ryota Aikei and Tokio Igarashi.

Crunchyroll streams all seasons of Attack on Titan, including the upcoming Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 4.

Synopsis:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive man-eating titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. . Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls, but even those brave warriors rarely returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chances of survival were reduced to a horrible choice: kill or be eaten!

