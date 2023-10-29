The final opening of Attack on Titan returns to the origins, just as it all began a decade ago in time. El primer tema de Shingeki no Kyojin is by the Japanese group Linked Horizon, authors of several openings and endings that have formed the essence of Shingeki over time.

Although during the final season their participation has been very small Compared to the beginning of the series, it seems that we will finally see this mythical group that made us “give our hearts”, to take the final baton of the anime for November 4, 2023.

It seems that Attack on Titan will finally say goodbye in its final episode of almost an hour and a half long. And the artists who will be in charge of performing the final opening of Isayama’s work, adapted by MAPPA, will be neither more nor less than the professionals of Linked Horizon.

