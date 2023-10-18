A new promotional poster for Attack on Titan has been unveiled.

Each chapter of Attack on Titan gave rise to this work became one of the most successful and acclaimed of all timesince the premise of this work was very striking, full of mysteries and moments full of a lot of action and emotion that made the story of Eren Jaeger and company It is one of the most popular and viewed in the entire world.

This impressive work has not been exempt from controversy, since the end of the anime has been extended longer than usual, which generated some discomfort among followers, who expressed their dissatisfaction with this detail. However, with the announcement that The final episode will premiere on November 4many details regarding this franchise have emerged recently.

And it is that, ahead of the premiere of the final episode of Attack on Titan has been shared a new poster that prepares fans for the surprising and long-awaited conclusion of this work, which is quite striking, since it brings together various very beloved characters in the same place.

A new Attack on Titan poster has been revealed, preparing fans for its finale

It is well known that The end of the Attack on Titan anime is just around the cornersince, after a long wait, Eren’s controversial actions will close in style with an episode loaded with emotional moments and packed with action that will conclude one of the most interesting plots of the time.

Likewise, to celebrate the conclusion of this fascinating story, shared a new poster in which you can see the most popular and beloved characters of the series. Furthermore, it has also been announced a special event that will commemorate the end of Attack on Titan.

A special online event will take place globally from November 5 to 8which will be a AfterParty in which fans can meet online to celebrate the long-awaited anime finaleas can be seen in this striking illustration that has brought together different characters from the series hanging out on a boat, without differences, this being a very emotional detail that anticipates the expected conclusion of Attack the titans.

In this illustration you can see Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Levi, Hange, Erwin, Marleyans, Eldians and other important characters of the series sharing in a pleasant way, because everyone celebrates the conclusion of the anime of this successful work that amazed followers for years.

Without a doubt, despite all the controversy that has surrounded the Attack on Titan franchise, there is no denying This work is one of the most memorable and successful in recent years.which introduced very well-built characters with very interesting backstories that made the plot more engaging.

Lots of followers They have high expectations regarding the end of Attack on Titanbecause some believe that this series could have some changes in its conclusionsince as many know, this was the subject of controversy and debate within fandom, so it remains to wait for the November 4th to enjoy the outcome of the story of Eren Jaeger and company.

On the other hand, The Attack on Titan franchise never stops surprising fans, since recently, a new project of this IP has been unveiled, which will be an art book containing unpublished material, titled “Attack On Titan FLY”. But this is not all, since this book also will contain 18 new pages that will correspond to volume 35 of Attack on Titanwhich gives indications that Isayama will add more content to his work.

