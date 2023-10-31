Shingeki Fly was the Attack on Titan project that had set off all the alarms a few months ago. When Isayama and the Attack on Titan rights holders announced that the end of the Shingeki manga was still It was not finished.

And the “Bad Boy” project had yet to be launched, a compilation of 18 pages of the manga that will be added as part of volume 35 from the original story. This time putting an end to the story. After weeks of uncertainty and mystery, we have learned who will star in this final story.

We are talking about a character who was leaked I would surely end up being the protagonist. These leaks have turned out to be true.

We are talking about Levi Ackermanone of the favorite characters of the Attack on Titan community, and of course, the favorite of the Isayama’s wife. It seems that these last pages will talk about Levi’s childhood. It looks like they will also be present in the official Shingeki art book that will be released next year.

Be that as it may, fans have received this news of the supposed leak of the character that will star in Bad Boy, with great enthusiasm. Given that we partially recover that old essence of the manga/anime from years ago.

