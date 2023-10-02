Are you afraid that Attack on Titan will end? The creator of the saga could be working on an expansion of his universe.

Attack on Titan could have a spin-off. It looks like the Japanese franchise could be getting a new part of the story. Furthermore, this narrative expansion would come from the creator of the saga, Hajime Isayama. This is something that fans are very excited about because they are eager to know things about the future. Especially if we take into account how the franchise is at the moment.

Currently, the attack on titan anime is about to premiere its final episode next November. The final season has been repeatedly divided into multiple parts to ensure that the final stories are told in their entirety. However. fans did not know in advance that these interruptions were going to occur. That is what has caused so many complaints. However, next season will be the last. This is the definitive one. However, new news indicates that Hajime Isayama could continue the story. Although perhaps in a different direction.

What is Hajime Isayama preparing now?

According to Comic Book, an Attack on Titan illustration book will be published next April. Normally, this wouldn’t mean anything on its own. However, Inside the book there will be 18 pages of new material from Hajime Isayama. A material has apparently been named “Volume 35” of the manga series. It’s unclear what this means in terms of new stories. In the past, Hajime Isayama noted that he might be interested in continuing the story of the world he created. But he never said definitively in what way. For example, he considered the possibility of delving into the story of Levi Ackerman, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

However, it is also possible that, as many other manga have done, Hajime Isayama tries to make a sequel to Attack on Titan It follows the events of the main story. At the moment, this information is unknown. There is also another possibility that many fans have raised: an alternative ending to the saga. This possibility has been considered because the main ending of the manga was considered incredibly controversial. Even the creator himself admitted that he did not intend for such a reaction to occur. A reaction that was so strong that some are wondering if the anime’s next ending could take a completely different route.