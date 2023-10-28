We are just a couple of days away from finding out how the Exploration Corps’ latest adventure in Attack on Titan will unfold.

Finally, we will see the final episode of the anime adaptation of the series produced by MAPPA, Attack on Titan. This time we will see how Mikasa and her friends have a long journey ahead of them to end the kingdom of destruction that Eren Jaeger has left behind.

And to keep up the hype of Attack on Titan fans, the studio has once again brought together the Survey Corps in new promotional artthus forming part of a countdown that has recently begun for the premiere of the final episode that will reach us on November 4, where they will face the biggest, most brutal and – hopefully – most incredible battle of their careers.

Necessary sacrifices

The last time we saw Mikasa and her allies, the Scout Regiment, they had managed to get hold of a plane that would take them face to face with the Founding Titan, better known as Eren Jaeger. However, and unfortunately, in order to delay the rumble and thus be able to take off, Hange, the most intelligent member of the Survey Corps, he was forced to sacrifice his life to give him a few essential minutes to his companions.

And although now the Survey Corps and Mikasa will have Eren in front of them, defeating him will not be easy at allespecially considering the enormous amount of power the Founding Titan has gained after making a deal with Ymir.

But regardless of the final outcome of this battle, everything indicates that There will be no happy ending for anyone involved..

The last confrontation

The anime adaptation has seen a new list of candidates emerge to enlist in the Survey Corps after learning of Eren Jaeger’s decisions. But while the oldest members, such as Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie and others continue to lead the group, some others such as Reiner, Annie and Pieck They have joined the regiment in order to save their loved ones from the rumble..

But despite this new effort, Eren has already caused significant damage to the worldwhich has wiped out a large part of the population.

We won’t be seeing an Attack on Titan sequel anytime soon

The creator of this production, Hajime Isamaya, has indicated that an Attack on Titan sequel is unlikelyIn fact, he has clarified on numerous occasions that this idea is not in his plans.

On the other hand, the mangaka responsible for the creation of the series will reveal a new story as part of an art book that will be released next year about this universe.

However, very little is still known about this new production and the details of the story are a real mystery, but despite this, it is possible that Isayama has a couple of extra things to say about the Explorer Regime.

The latest Attack on Titan trailer

In a couple of hours we will see the new trailer for the anime Attack on Titan, which will arrive on YouTube this October 28 and that will help us have a better idea of ​​how the fight between the Survey Corps and the new Founding Titan will develop.

The ending of the manga was very controversial, so many fans wonder if the anime adaptation will make any changes to please everyone one last time. In the meantime, though, remember to watch Attack on Titan in chronological order.

