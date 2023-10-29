These are alternative versions of animals that would look good like the Beast Titan.

The Beast Titan has only had two wielders throughout the anime

The Beast Titan is one of the nine shapeshifting titans who are descendants of Ymir Fritz in the Attack on Titan universe. The most distinctive feature of him is that he can change animal form depending on the wearer, which makes it one of the most interesting of all. For now, in the manga and anime only two bearers of the Beast Titan have been known, Tom Xavier who had a ram form and Zeke Jaeger who inherited power and obtained the form of a monkey.

Zeke is known for having great intelligence and skill to launch projectiles, while being the only Shifting Titan capable of speaking and being fully aware of his actions. In this article, we have decided to imagine some possible alternatives to the Beast Titanbased on other animals and what their characteristics would be like if they had been like that in the anime, all thanks to artificial intelligence.

What the Beast Titan would look like on other types of animals

To get other forms of the Beast Titan, you we have asked AI to create alternatives that would look good in this form and with a realistic style as if they were generated in Unreal Engine 5. Below, you have the versions that have been produced.

Wolf Titan

One style that would definitely look great as a Beast Titan is the wolf. It is an agile, unpredictable and terrifying animal, capable of hunt in packs and coordinate with his partners. A wolf-type Beast Titan would have great speed, keen senses, and a lethal bite. Furthermore, he could communicate with other titans by howling and generate a joint strategy.

Black Panther Titan

If the Beast Titan had been a black panther, it would look the same. spectacular than Zeke Jaeger’s monkey. He would be an imposing figure, dark and ferocious, capable of moving with stealth and surprising his enemies. In this way, he would have great strength, incredible reflexes and very sharp claws. Furthermore, he could climb walls and jump great distances without problems.

Eagle Titan

What would make the Beast Titan special would be if it flew, something we have seen with Falco Grice and his Jaw Titan transformation. However, if Zeke Jaeger based his transformation on an eagle, it would be very impressive. It would be a titan capable of crossing the skies and dominate the air, while it would have the ability to see kilometers away and attack its targets without missing.

Lion Titan

The lion is another intimidating shape that would look great as a Beast Titan. In this case, he could become one of the strongest shifting titans, physically speaking. At the same time, he would be more aggressive than the others and the bearer you would have a harder time controlling your impulses in its state of transformation.

Porcupine Titan

The porcupine would be an amazing transformation because it would be a small animal, but very dangerous, since it has quills everywhere. This would make it very hard to fight him because it could fire its spikes at high speed and cause serious injuries. However, he would have disadvantages in mobility and in hand-to-hand combat, due to its physical composition.

Dinosaur Titan

Something interesting to imagine Beast Titan as a dinosaur is that it is not entirely far from reality, since in some of the openings of Attack on Titan, a titan is shown in the form of Tyrannosaurus Rex, although has never appeared in the episodes. Well, AI finally shows us what it would look like if Zeke’s form or other Beast Titan bearer outside of a dinosaur.

Bull Titan

The torus form allows us to see what the transformation of the previous carrier of the Beast Titan, the scientist Tom Xaver, who according to the records mentioned in the anime, his form was that of a ram. Therefore, he could have been something similar to what we see in the imageeven though this is from a bull.

