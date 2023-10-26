Attack in Brussels, the man allegedly shot in the lobby of a building and then at two people in a taxi

A man opened fire in the center of Brussels and killed two people. Witnesses quoted by Le Soir report having seen an armed man wearing an orange jacket flee on a scooter. He allegedly shot in the lobby of a building and then at two people in a taxi. As reported by SkyNews, citing local media, the two victims were wearing Swedish national football shirts who is about to take the field for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. The man who opened fire in the center of Brussels, killing two people, allegedly shouted ‘Allah Akbar’. This is what the website ‘SudInfo La Capitale’, a Walloon newspaper, reports, adding that the suspected perpetrator of the attack shot a video, claiming his membership in ISIS and boasting of having killed infidels.

“I am Abdeslam Jilani, I took revenge for the Muslims. I’ve killed three Swedes now. We live for religion and we die for religion. I am ready to meet God happy and serene”. This is the claim published in a video broadcast on social media of the alleged person responsible for the killing of at least two people wearing the Swedish national team shirt in the center of Brussels. The author of the video speaks in Arabic with a Tunisian accent and claims to belong to ‘an Islamic state’. The video has not been authenticated. The clothes worn appear to be the same as those of the person filmed in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Belgium has raised the alert level to four, the maximum expected, following shootings in the center of Brussels in which at least two people died. Security has also been strengthened around the stadium where the match between Belgium and Sweden is being held.

Subscribe to the newsletter