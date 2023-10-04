The publishing house Atlus, has revealed a new trailer about the next Persona 3 Reload, this time the video focuses on the protagonist (whose canonical name is Makoto Yuki). He shows his strength and ability to lead while inspiring his teammates. Various activities are also on display, from combat to part-time jobs. There’s also a sick new version of Burn My Dread.

Voiced by Aleks Le in English and Akira Ishida in Japanese, the protagonist transfers to Gekkoukan High School and encounters the Dark Hour. The shadows attack, but thanks to the awakening of his Persona, the protagonist finishes them off. Eventually, he joins the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad, better known as SEES to fight the Shadows and explore the mysterious Tartarus.

Although it does not include The Answer from Persona 3 FES or Kotone Shiomi from Persona 3 Portable, it does feature certain story elements from the former. It will also be easier for players to maximize social links.

Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC. You can see the video below.