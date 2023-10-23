Teach first aid techniques in women’s prisons, involving restricted women and prison police officers. It is the new project promoted by Atena Donna in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and the Severino Foundation, thanks to Francesco Franceschi, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Cattolica – Rome Campus and director of the Complex Medicine Unit – Emergency Medicine and Emergency Room of the A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital, and its team. The initiative, starting tomorrow 24 October, will start from the Rebibbia prison and then continue in other facilities in Italy.

“Dr. Martina Petrucci”, an expert in emergency medicine and first aid, and I “are very happy with the launch of this activity which will have a dual objective”, explains Franceschi. “The first will be to increase safety levels in detention environments regarding a possible medical emergency, by instructing all women who want to learn the techniques of BLS”, Basic Life Support. “The second will be to promote the culture of caring for others. In fact, in circumstances in which a person loses consciousness, having an altruistic person close to him can save his life.”

Meanwhile, the path of Atena Donna continues, strongly supported by president Carla Vittoria Maira – the non-profit organization recalls in a note – for prevention and screening in women’s prisons. A project that develops with a widespread and continuous presence on the national territory, thanks to the protocol signed by Maira with the Ministry of Justice and the Dap (Department of Penitentiary Administration) chaired by Giovanni Russo. During each meeting with the restricted women, information is provided on the importance of prevention, and screening is carried out for various female pathologies and beyond, supporting the health system operating within the prisons. “I am really satisfied – declares Maira – to have reached many women’s detention facilities from North to South Italy in a systematic way with this Atena Donna ‘Togheter’ project, bringing the most qualified doctors to take care of the restricted women. We carried out screenings and meetings to over 50% of women who at this moment in their lives are deprived of the freedom to participate in prevention initiatives and I am enthusiastic about starting these new, very significant paths in places of detention together with Professor Franceschi and the Severino Foundation”.

Eleonora Di Benedetto of the Severino Foundation says “she is confident that this course can be an opportunity to promote the culture of mutual help and shared responsibility among detained women, intensifying that support network which is peculiar to female detention. During the course – he underlines – women and penitentiary officers will be able to acquire the necessary skills to deal with emergency situations and offer help to those who need it. We are grateful to Professor Franceschi of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, to Atena Donna and to the prison of ‘Germana Stefanini’, who made this initiative possible. I hope that the synergy created can lead to new concrete opportunities for growth and change for many limited women.”

The last meetings of the preventive screening project, which is supported by Enel Cuore, the non-profit organization of the Enel Group that supports initiatives with a strong impact on communities and the territory – reports the note – took place in the first days of October in the prison of Verona Montorio, directed by Francesca Gioeni, where thanks to the dermatologist Steven Nisticò and his staff, screenings were carried out on the inmates and information was provided on the techniques that allow the skin to be constantly monitored. Subsequently, in the Civitavecchia structure directed by Patrizia Bravetti, cardiological prevention meetings were held with the cardiac surgeon Luigi Chiariello and motivational meetings with the psychotherapist Salvo Noè. In Trani, in the structure directed by Giuseppe Altomare, a motivational meeting was held last 16 October by the psychotherapist Maddalena Cialdella, while today 23 October a prevention and dermatological screening meeting is scheduled which involves inmates and penitentiary officers, always curated by Nisticò, with doctors from his staff, in the women’s prison of Foggia directed by Giulia Magliuolo.

Finally, in the women’s prison of Pozzuoli (Naples), the Wellbeing Project is being concluded, born from an idea by Maira in collaboration with the internist and hematologist Raffaele Landolfi, which aims to improve the psychophysical well-being of restricted women thanks to the mutual support and achieved an effective result with respect to the women’s personal objectives, with a notable decrease in the number of cigarettes and a valuable reduction in the conflict climate.