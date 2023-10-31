New movement from Atari! It seems that this news could indirectly affect Nintendo. Especially since the companies that star in it have released games on Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that Atari has announced the acquisition of Digital Eclipse, a studio specialized in the digital restoration of classic video games. This acquisition will allow Atari to expand its internal development capabilities and leverage Digital Eclipse’s unique expertise and technology.

This addition follows the acquisition of Nightdive Studios in May 2023 and supports Atari’s retro growth strategy. Digital Eclipse has worked on successful projects such as Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary, Mega Man Legacy Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Disney Classic Games Collection and other critically and sales-acclaimed titles. The collaboration promises an exciting future for fans of classic video games, so we will be very attentive.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

