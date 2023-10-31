The company has reached an agreement to acquire the retro game specialist studio, but the deal is not expected to be completed for a few days.

Atari plans to acquire Digital Eclipse, specialists retro in PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch: “The future is bright and unwritten”, you can read at the purchase; Remember that he also bought NightDive Studios.

The company plans to pay up to 20 million dollars for the purchase of the Californian studio, founded in 1992 and specialized in the remastering and restoration of classic games.

The deal includes $6.5 million in cash and stock upon completion, along with compensation of up to $13.5 million, payable in cash over the next 10 years based on future results of Digital Eclipse.

Digital Eclipse has announced that it plans to officially join Atari after his stellar work on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, one of the many reasons why the company will have had its eye on him.

Apparently, the acquisition will “reinforce its retro-focused growth strategy” because “Digital Eclipse is the best in the world at what they do”; words of Wade Rosen as CEO of Atari.

“They have a deep love and respect for the history of the video game industry and are known for developing critically acclaimed projects based on historical franchises.”

“Digital Eclipse and Nightdive are in perfect sync with Atari’s DNA and renewed purpose. I’m personally excited to see where together we can push the boundaries of retro innovation,” Rosen continued.

Proyectos recientes de Digital Eclipse incluyen Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary, Mega Man Legacy Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection y Disney Classic Games Collection.

The statement reads: “By joining Atari, Digital Eclipse will grow its business and capabilities by expanding its development capabilities and access to world-class IP by leveraging Atari’s management expertise.”

“Our experience collaborating on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was eye-opening,” said the president and creative director of Digital EclipseMike Mika.

“The trust Atari showed our team, and our clear mutual love and respect for the content, positioned us to produce something truly extraordinary.

“I know that Atari will continue to defend our approach and that we will continue to offer fans new and exciting projects for years to come,” Mika concluded.

Although Digital Eclipse is practically already under the Atari umbrellathe studio will continue to be independent and will continue working on projects for other companies.

In the official FAQ they make it clear that Gold Master Series (which is currently only The Making of Karateka) is still a priority for Digital Eclipse and Atari has not restricted anything regarding the future of the saga.

So, and with the purchase Digital Eclipse by Atari and see their work on The Cowabunga Collection o Mega Man Legacy Collectionit is clear that both companies are already thinking about a future together.