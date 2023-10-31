Atari announced that it had acquired Digital Eclipsethe company that created it The Making of Karateka and it is developing the remake of the first Wizardry.

In the published FAQs on the Digital Eclipse website, the company says it will retain the freedom to collaborate with other partners to bring some past titles back to glory. However, this acquisition will allow the small studio to have access to Atari’s vast catalog of titles. The acquisition will be finalized within a few days and involves the outlay of 20 million dollars by Atari.

The purchase of Digital Eclipse is thus part of Atari’s broader strategy which aims to enhance the company’s past (and not only). In this sense we remember that Atari has acquired Nightdive Studios at the beginning of the year, while in April it came into possession of hundreds of IPs from the pastincluding the catalogs of Micropose, Infogrames and Accolade.

