Muriel’s cross, Gasperini’s team grows in the second half without finding the knockout. The absences of Vlahovic and Milik weigh on the Bianconeri, Chiesa and Kean are not enough

From our correspondent Fabiana Della Valle

1 October – Bergamo

No shot for the Champions League: Atalanta and Juventus draw 0-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in a match without too many emotions. The Goddess of the Lady was better, especially in the second half, when the Bergamo team missed a double opportunity with Koopmeiners. Juve plays to defend themselves and restart, but this time the attack doesn’t work.

BOREDOM WINS

—

Gasperini recovers De Ketelaere and places him at the center of the trident completed by Lookman and Koopmeiners, Allegri without Vlahovic and Milik, injured, relies on the new Chiesa-Kean pairing. In the stands there is the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti, who must not have had much fun. The first half was of rare ugliness, with very few chances for both sides. Atalanta tries first with Zappacosta, who has a double opportunity: first shot blocked, second outside. The Bergamo players create something more than the Bianconeri, trying to widen the game and exploit the flanks above all. In Juventus, however, the most willing and dangerous is Chiesa, who spreads far on the left. However, the Lady has lost her brilliance compared to the beginning of the season and her game is too slow and cumbersome. The only two shots on goal were by Fagioli and Kean.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

IT’S THE GOALKEEPERS’ TURN

—

In the second half Gasperini modified the trident, moving De Ketelaere to the right, Lookman to the left and moving Koopmeiners back behind the two. After 8 minutes the usual Chiesa forces Musso into a great one-handed clearance. Muriel and Kolasinac come on for the Bergamo team, Allegri sends Miretti and Kostic onto the field first and then also Weah and Yildiz. Atalanta attacks more and Locatelli saves from Kolasinac’s header, but the real feat is performed by Szczesny on the free kick kicked by Muriel, deflecting onto the crossbar. The Colombian is very active and in the end he tries again from distance: Szczesny doesn’t hold back but Koopmainers don’t take advantage. Shortly after Atalanta’s 7th he has another opportunity but his touch at the net ends up high.

October 1, 2023 (modified October 1, 2023 | 8:03 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED