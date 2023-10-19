The Dea coach, in an interview with Secolo XIX, spoke about the phrases said by his former players about him and Scamacca’s role

Long interview given to Secolo XIX by the Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperiniwho among the many topics covered also spoke about the storm in which he was involved a few weeks ago, when some of his former players had criticized him for his ways of coaching: “They were emphasized words from a media point of view. Like Atalanta we have caused trouble in recent years, the same had happened to me at Genoa: in both cases we suffered attacks from the outside. Then there’s the possibility that some players who have left aren’t happy. But the opinion of many counts”, explains the coach.

On the farewell of Malinovskyi: “Ruslan had left for technical choice, but we are talking about a healthy boy, an excellent player. His left foot gave us a lot of satisfaction and I’m sure it will also give it to Genoa. Maybe starting from the next race…”

Gasp on Scamacca

—

Finally, the words about Scamscorer of the Azzurri’s opening goal at Wembley: “The goal for the national team? Let’s hope it’s a good omen. He is a striker who can give a lot to Atalanta and the national team. He started off strong but then had a couple of small injuries that slowed him down. Now we’re working so that he can express his full potential.”

October 19 – 12.16pm

