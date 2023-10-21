The conference before Sunday’s match against Genoa: “The team is growing, I want more from the attack”

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

21 October – zingonia (Bergamo)

Gasperini towards Atalanta-Genoa, a heart attack for him who is a former player and who will cross paths with student Gilardino. “He was a great center forward, deadly in the area. And now he promises to become a very good coach. In this he reminds me of Palladino, who was also launched at certain levels a bit suddenly, but capable of doing well.”

point and bets

Gasp and the past in rossoblù: “You cannot deny the past, this without taking anything away from the more recent one. It was a nice story, a nice long one. This was the case in the days leading up to the match, then closer to the match the ranking and the match become important. We are meeting a team that has shown good personality in all the matches.” So instead on the betting case, before returning to matters on the pitch: “It’s really difficult for me to give an opinion, because there is no certain information. We need to understand what proportions this phenomenon has, how many people it affects: I hope there is clarity in the shortest possible time, uncertainty leaves room for inferences. It’s clear that we know that you can’t bet, everyone knows, then there are individual situations, but you can’t make judgments without knowing what happened.”

missed opportunities

Atalanta has a good ranking, which could have been excellent without the defeats against Frosinone, Fiorentina and Lazio, in fifty-fifty matches that then went the other way. “Only in the first half in Frosinone did they put us down, in other cases we were surprised at the end due to defensive ingenuity. We must correct these lacks of concentration, because the team is growing and we have conceded important points to our rivals. But it is also important that the attacking men give more, because especially at home they can and must make the difference.”

the field

“Turnover? I only look at Genoa, when I saved someone they still got injured. Toloi is fine, I won’t risk Koopmeiners, maybe he’ll be back on Thursday, at the latest on the 30th in Empoli. Kolasinac has a problem, he returned from the national team with a little resentment. We will evaluate. Carnesecchi will be in goal, who has always done well. Musso was the last to return from the national team. Satisfied with Scamacca, shame about some small problems that held him back. Are we happy at home at the start of the season? We have deployed a few more resources than in the past.” Final line on Preziosi, former president of Gasp, who has just become a Nerazzurri sponsor: “It will mean that we will buy a lot of toys… I hope he will give us a discount.”

October 21st – 2.32pm

