In Lisbon, Gasperini’s team overtakes the successful Sporting. Mou struggles first, then takes advantage of the second lines. Fiorentina in trouble

The Europa League still smiles on the Italians, who celebrated – in a different way – the great importance of the sense of belonging. Yes, because Atalanta celebrated with two boys from the academy – Scalvini and Ruggeri – who signed the prestigious and highly valuable success for the league table with Sporting Lisbon. And Roma – on a midweek evening against such a fragile opponent – sent yet another show of their fans to Eurovision, the sixty thousand at the Olimpico, with their choirs and their songs they are almost no longer news, but seeing and hearing them there in a match that looked – as it turned out – to be little more than training is nevertheless extraordinary and worth highlighting.