WASHINGTON – Japan will start buying Tomahawk cruise missile artificial United States of America (US) in the 2025 fiscal year or a year earlier than originally planned. This plan was revealed by Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara amidst continuing tensions between Tokyo and China and North Korea.

Kihara made the announcement on Wednesday, at a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Washington.

Tokyo initially wanted to buy 400 of the newest Tomahawk Block V missiles with a range of around 1,600 kilometers. Now, they will procure as many as 200 missiles of the previous model between fiscal years 2025 and 2027. The remainder of the deal consists of new missiles, which will be delivered according to the original plan.

“Attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force must not be tolerated in any region, including the Indo-Pacific, and we need to strengthen the prevention and response capabilities of our allied forces,” Kihara said as reported by RT, Thursday (5/10/2023 ).

Last year, Tokyo decided to equip its army with a “counter-strike” capability, citing tensions with China and North Korea. The Japanese government has increased defense spending significantly, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has considered the idea of ​​amending the country’s postwar pacifist constitution to improve the status of the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

During the meeting with Kihara, according to the White House, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering and steadfast” commitment to defending Japan and supported Tokyo’s desire to upgrade its military.

“Our force posture has become more flexible, more mobile and more resilient,” he said, accusing China of “coercive behavior.”

Meanwhile, Beijing accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs by selling arms to Taiwan and supporting “separatist forces” in Taipei. Mainland China, which views the island as its own territory, firmly opposes foreign aid or diplomatic ties with the local government.

Meanwhile, North Korea last month included nuclear weapons in its constitution, saying they would guarantee the “right to life” and prevent conflict with America.

North Korea has stepped up missile tests in recent years, citing Washington’s joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea (South Korea). The US, as well as Seoul and Tokyo, argue that these tests threaten peace in the region.

