At least six people died in the fire that broke out in the night between Saturday and Sunday in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain. Rescuers are looking for other people who have not yet been traced and for this reason the number of deaths could rise. Four people were intoxicated by smoke and were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger. Fire brigade teams from the municipality of Murcia intervened on site: the operations concluded in the morning. The causes of the fire are not yet known.