On Thursday around 1pm there was a Russian missile attack on the small Ukrainian town of Groza, which is located in the Kharkiv region, in the east of the country, about 70 kilometers south of the border with Russia. According to Ukrainian authorities, a commercial area was hit in the attack and at least 50 civilians were killed, with at least 7 injured.

It is not yet clear precisely where the attack took place: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that a grocery store was hit, while according to Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, they were hit a bar and a shop. At the moment Zelensky is in Spain, in Granada, for a meeting of the European Political Community, the intergovernmental organization formed after the Russian invasion in February last year. Missile attacks of this type occur frequently along the front lines, but they are unlikely to kill such large numbers of civilians. In this respect, Groza’s attack is one of the most serious attacks since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office has shared a video from the village of Hroza in Kharkiv oblast where Russia’s rocket strike had just killed 49 Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/KTh9NoV2AG — Myroslava Petsa (@myroslavapetsa) October 5, 2023

The videos that are circulating show the site of the attack almost completely destroyed, with rubble scattered over a rather large area. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, there were dozens of people in the bar hit by the attack for a commemoration of a city resident who died recently.