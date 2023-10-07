In India, the number of people who died due to the overflowing of a glacial lake in north-east India, which caused flooding and enormous damage, was revised to 47 (previously there had been 41 deaths). On Wednesday, a glacial lake in the Indian state of Sikkim, which borders Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal, had overflowed due to a storm: the waters of the lake had caused the Teesta river to swell and reached the valley, flooding several towns, destroying bridges and forcing thousands of locals to abandon their homes. The bodies of 41 people were initially found, and six more were recovered on Saturday. Local authorities have said that at least 150 others are still missing.