On Friday, a boat sailing in the Congo River in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of Congo capsized, killing at least 30 people near the city of Mbandaka in Equator Province. Another 167 are missing, a local administrator told Reuters news agency, while 189 have been rescued. Search operations for the missing are still underway.

River accidents are common in the interior regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where rivers are important transportation routes through the rainforest and boats are often overloaded.