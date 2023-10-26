The Mexican government said that at least 27 people have died and four are still missing after an unusually strong hurricane for the Pacific Ocean, called Otis, hit the state of Guerrero and in particular the seaside city of Acapulco on Wednesday. Among the disruptions caused by the hurricane were flooded streets, homes and hotels left without roofs, interruptions to electricity and communications, and grounded roads and planes. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that not a single power line pole remained standing in the affected area.

At the time Otis made landfall it was Category 5, the highest in the hurricane intensity classification, which is used when winds exceed 252 kilometers per hour. Once it reached land its winds diminished to a Category 4, but Otis was still unusually strong, particularly for the North Pacific: this had never happened before a Category 5 hurricane made landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico and in general it is rare for hurricanes to remain category 5 even when they approach the coast because they usually weaken when they pass over shallower seabeds. Furthermore, Otis’ intensity grew very quickly as he approached Mexico. The Mexican Civil Protection had told people living in the areas most affected by the hurricane’s passage to stay indoors, staying away from windows.