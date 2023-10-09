Heavy rains in Cameroon caused a dam to collapse on Sunday: according to the country’s authorities, at least 23 people died following the collapse in Mbankolo, a neighborhood of the capital Yaoundé. At least 30 houses have been destroyed and the number of missing people is not yet known. A Reuters news agency journalist at the scene said emergency services and civilian volunteers were conducting search and rescue operations in the rubble. The dam was built over 60 years ago, when Cameroon was a French colony.