On Saturday evening, a boat sailing in the Benue River in north-eastern Nigeria capsized, killing at least 17 people. The head of Nigeria’s National Emergency Agency Ladan Ayuba told The Associated Press that 73 others were missing and only 14 had been rescued.

The Benue is the main tributary of the Niger River and is one of the largest rivers in Nigeria. Accidents like Saturday’s are quite frequent both along the Benue and other West African rivers (on October 13 there was a similar one along the Congo in the north-west of the Democratic Republic of Congo). Rivers are widely used as travel routes for large numbers of people, as they often connect different locations better than available roads. Most river accidents are due to overloading of the boats sailing on them. In Nigeria alone there have been three involving more than 100 people in the last four months.

Traders returning from a fish market in the state of Taraba were traveling on the boat involved in the latest accident. State governor Agbu Kefas called the accident a “monumental tragedy” and ordered the use of life jackets for boat passengers. The local police have launched an investigation to establish the causes of the accident and are continuing the search for the missing, which could last for days because the river is in flood in this period.