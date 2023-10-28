At least 16 people have died in a fire that broke out in a coal mine in Kostenko, near Karaganda, in central Kazakhstan. The fire and deaths were confirmed by the local division of ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel-producing multinationals which operates the Kazakh mine. 252 people were working in the mine and in addition to the 16 deaths, a still provisional toll, help was requested for another 18 miners. 31 miners still missing. The Kostenko mine is one of the largest operated by ArcelorMittal in Kazakhstan: one million tons of coal was extracted in 2020.