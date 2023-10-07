On Saturday around 11:00 local time (07:30 Italian time) there was a 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan 40 kilometers from the city of Herat, which is located in the western part of the country near the border with Iran. The first shock was followed by others with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3 which affected the entire region. Herat provincial public health director Mohammad Taleb Shahid told AFP that 14 people were dead and 78 injured, but that these numbers could rise in the coming hours as many buildings were damaged, trapping people under rubble. . Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq added that there had been several landslides in rural and mountainous areas.

The country is often affected by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. In June last year, more than a thousand people died and tens of thousands were left homeless after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Paktika province. In March this year, 13 people died in Afghanistan and Pakistan due to a 6.5 magnitude earthquake.