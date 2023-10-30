On Sunday evening in Vizianagaram, in the central Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, at least 13 people died and 50 were injured in a train accident: two trains collided, according to some preliminary investigations due to “human error”. Around seven in the evening local time, three carriages would have derailed after being hit by another train: the first train would have stopped on the tracks “due to a broken cable”, and the second train would have hit it. Hundreds of ambulances and rescuers were sent to the scene: 33 trains were canceled and the route of another 22 was diverted.

The Indian railway network is one of the largest in the world, with a total of 65 thousand kilometers of track. The issue of safety has been at the center of Indian political debate for years: in 2012 a commission recommended a series of urgent measures to make train transport safer, such as the replacement and maintenance of trains and rails and work on infrastructure. In recent times, Modi’s government has invested billions of euros in the railway system. In the last two years the number of deaths in train accidents has decreased significantly, but less than five months ago there was another very serious accident, one of the most serious in the last twenty years, in which 275 people died and almost 1,000 they had been injured.