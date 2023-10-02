On Sunday morning on a Mexican highway on the border with Guatemala, in the state of Chiapas, a van carrying a group of migrants overturned: at least 10 people died. The Instituto Nacional de Migración, an immigration body for the Mexican Interior Ministry, said the migrants were from Cuba and were trying to reach the United States. According to initial testimonies, the driver was going very fast and would have lost control of the van, which was not suitable for transporting all those people. The driver survived the accident and fled the scene.

Sunday’s accident is the second of its kind within a week: last Thursday two other migrants died when the van they were traveling in overturned in Mezcalapa, also in the state of Chiapas. Mexico is a crossing point for thousands of migrants trying to reach the United States precariously on vans, buses and freight trains.

