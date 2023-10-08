Since its premiere in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone has established itself as one of the most successful and popular Battle Royales on the market. Due to its game-as-a-service nature, in recent years it has received multiple changes that altered the pace of the game, and even its original version disappeared to make way for a sequel. Luckily, fans will get a dose of nostalgia soon.

In December 2020, Rebirth Island debuted, a map that offered a faster pace of play because it was smaller than Verdansk and players could return to the battlefield if their teammates survived. On the other hand, Fortune’s Keep arrived in Battle Royale in 2022 as part of Season 4 of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Interestingly, all previous maps gradually became unavailable. While Verdansk evolved and eventually disappeared to make way for Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep dropped out of rotation with the release of CoD: Warzone 2.0, the remake that introduced a new setting: Al Mazrah.

Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will return to Call of Duty: Warzone in 2024

Of course, the stages that offered combat for 40 players immediately became a fan-favorite addition. Therefore, the community asked Activision to bring them back to the sequel of the free video game.

Luckily, Activision and its development teams heard loud and clear. During the last Call of Duty Next, a special event where content creators tested CoD: Modern Warfare III and CoD: Warzone, it was revealed that the classic maps will be back. Of course, it will be best for fans to be patient.

Fan-favorite maps will return to CoD: Warzone in 2024

Activision confirmed that Fortune’s Keep will arrive in Battle Royale in early 2024, while Rebirth Island will do the same later in the year. The company hopes these additions will make the map rotation more diverse.

Unfortunately, the company responsible for the free-to-play video game refrained from revealing more details about it. In this way, we do not know if these classic maps will receive any type of aesthetic change or modification that substantially alters the pace of play. Either way, the community is very happy.

Verdansk will also return to CoD: Warzone, but not as you expect

Of course, many players dream of seeing the return of Verdansk, the original map that captivated free-to-play fans in 2020.

Although the map will return, some users are disappointed. Because? The thing is that it will only be available in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, a version for portable devices of the popular Battle Royale that will debut next year.

But tell us, what is your favorite map? Let us read you in the comments.

