Without a doubt, Red Dead Redemption is easily one of the most critically acclaimed games in recent gaming history. Therefore, fans raised their eyebrows when Rockstar Games announced a port for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch that would not introduce substantial improvements or changes.

Users expressed their discontent and quickly lashed out at the developers. Luckily, it seems those complaints were heard.

Although this open world proposal debuted for PlayStation 4, PS5 users can enjoy it thanks to the backward compatibility program. Of course, the version for the most powerful hardware is, essentially, the same as that of the old generation console. Thus, at launch it was limited to 30 fps, even though the original game debuted more than 10 years ago.

Of course, owners of Sony’s next-gen console regretted the situation and took to social media and forums to express their disappointment. Luckily, Rockstar Games took note of those comments.

Update 1.03 recently arrived, introducing general fixes and the option to enable subtitles when starting the game for the first time. Without a doubt, the most interesting novelty is the introduction of a function that allows you to activate 60 fps on PlayStation 5.

Of course, it is important to note that it is an exclusive option for the PS5 version, so PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch users will still have to settle for 30 fps. On the other hand, Xbox Series

Red Dead Redemption port received negative ratings

With a little luck, the arrival of 60 fps in the PS5 version will appease the community’s complaints.

We must remember that the original announcement of the Red Dead Redemption port caused a lot of controversy due to the absence of substantial improvements that would elevate the experience to another level. Additionally, they criticized the cost of $49.99 USD.

As expected, Rockstar Games’ re-release of the video game was the target of numerous negative reviews on sites like Metacritic. Despite the poor reception from fans, Take-Two defended the price of the project.

But tell us, will you give the game a chance now that it already has 60 fps on PS5? Let us read you in the comments.

