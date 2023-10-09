As similarly happened for the Las Vegas event, the digital token platform helps F1 fans residing in the South American country to win coupons for the Sao Paulo weekend

It is a great moment for fans of fan tokens and Formula 1, because never before have initiatives been flocking in recent weeks that respond perfectly to the request to bring fans closer to the protagonists of sport. In the case of the most famous World Championship in the motoring world, this time it is the Brazilian Grand Prix that is involved, which as per tradition will be held at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. We therefore remain on the American continent, after the previous competition had concerned the Las Vegas event.

To fully understand the scope of the initiative, it should be reiterated that Brazil is one of the three countries where fan tokens are most successful, together with Italy and Turkey. So if you add this evidence to the global success of Formula 1, you immediately understand how there is great excitement around this possibility: up for grabs is VIP entry to Interlagos with hospitality service included, plus a visit to the circuit’s pits. How do you participate? Simply by sending a message intended for the C43 single-seater of Alfa Romeo, a team that has its own fan tokens: the initiative is intended precisely for the owners of those digital tokens. The Brazilian GP is scheduled for Sunday 5 November.