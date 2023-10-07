Let’s talk… and start the conversation about diversity and inclusion. Rapper Typhoon – Glenn de Randamie – and Boudewijn Koops went looking for that conversation last year in the program Thuis met Boudewijn and Typhoon. Now a year later, in diversity week, presenter Inga Tjapkes and Boudewijn continue to talk in a special broadcast. With lots of music, the impressive choir leaders and various guests, it is about being a customer at the food bank, about skin color, about a disability, about LGBTI and being gay. Typhoon said earlier: “You hear more and more often: you are no longer allowed to say anything. You are allowed to say anything! Only people also talk back.”