

What influence does the cell phone have on teenagers?

The Twickel College in Hengelo focuses on the influence that the use of mobile phones has on children in several ways. In the run-up to the general ban, mentors will talk to students. Last week there was a well-attended evening during which parents received information about the influence that apps such as TikTok and Snapchat and applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) have on their children. “Teenagers overestimate themselves,” presenter Freek Zwanenberg from the Youth & Media Bureau explained to the parents.

“Some parts of the brain are not fully mature until much later,” says Zwanenberg. “They only develop empathy over the years.” He says about a phenomenon like the Gossip Girl account: “Teenagers are very gullible. Being able to look at something critically is something you build up over years with knowledge about the world. It is difficult for them to estimate the consequences for others of what they put on social media.” .” How do you, as a parent, help your children with this? “Have a conversation with them, you have no idea what they see,” Zwanenberg advised his audience this week. “If it’s on a screen, it’s not true,” suggested a parent in the audience.