Completing 100 programs in Pasapalabra seems difficult and is, for sure, even more difficult. In fact, the last one to achieve it was none other than Rafa… until now, because Moisés has joined the club of centenarians. “For me it is like an intangible boat,” he acknowledges, highlighting “the work and enthusiasm” behind that brand.

In this interview on the Pasapalabra website, the contestant assures that little has changed since May 17 when he first entered this set: “The truth is that I am still just as unpredictable.” “Maybe I’m calmer but there are days when I’m not,” he says.

“These last programs I have put a bit of pressure on myself because I wanted to achieve 100”

The anniversary has come at a time of “many emotions.” “These last programs I have put a bit of pressure on myself because I wanted to achieve 100,” admits Moisés. To that has been added, as he himself remembers, “the departure of Fer, the arrival of Óscar” and even a 24 in El Rosco just the day before the farewell of his Galician rival.

“My tension went up watching the program”

At this point, already speaking like a veteran, the Alfareno contestant states that in the recordings he forgets that there are cameras. However, he confesses to us a very personal curiosity: what he usually does from Monday to Friday around 8 p.m., because… do you watch Pasapalabra? “I only see El Rosco,” he comments.

“At first, when I went out, it was sometimes difficult for me to see each other because it made me nervous”

“At first, when I went out, it was sometimes difficult for me to see each other because it made me nervous,” he says. Furthermore, he explains that at the time he was “having problems with dermatitis” and taking medication that raised his blood pressure a little: “My blood pressure went up watching the program.” However, now he does see it “from time to time”: “Because I am a very perfectionist and I like to see where I can improve.”

Your adrenaline will surely be pumping when you complete El Rosco. At the moment, after 100 programs, Moisés affirms that he has only seen himself once with a real chance of winning the jackpot: “The first time.” “I had a peace treaty left and I knew I had one between France and Austria from the Napoleonic Wars, but I mixed it up with a French director,” he recalls.

“It is very positive for the program that people like Fer compete”

One of his most difficult moments in his first 100 programs on Pasapalabra has been saying goodbye to Fer, his rival and, above all, partner for 84 afternoons. “We made a good friendship, we spent a lot of time together and, in the end, we connected well,” he says. In his opinion, it was an “unexpected march, almost like the end of an episode of Game of Thrones.”

That Rioja-Galician connection remains beyond the contest. “He already knows that, if he wants to participate again, he will have all the help he needs from me and, even if he doesn’t ask me for help, I will be there too, trying to get him to come back,” he says. Moisés highlights that “it is very positive for the program that people like Fer compete.”

The emotion remains with Óscar, his current partner. Of course, she recognized him as soon as he saw him appear in the Blue Chair: “In the end, I knew someone good was going to come in.” Furthermore, he tells us that she already knew him from “many years ago in a trivia league on the Internet.” “As a result of that, I have followed him in all the programs he has been on,” she says.

Moisés leaves in the interview a reflection of his simplicity and naturalness. We say goodbye wishing you many more programs. Maybe get to 200? After becoming a centenarian, it is probably time to make the dream of the boat a reality. Hit play and don’t miss the entire interview!