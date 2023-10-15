One of the best Xiaomi Redmi phones You get a very good price right now at Carrefour. If you are tired of your old 4G phone, not only because its screen has fallen behind, but also because the battery can no longer keep up with you… now you are lucky enough to be able to get this latest generation smartphone at a discount.

Specifically, today we bring you on offer the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G. This smartphone from the Chinese firm is within the mid-range, but stands out for its beautiful and elegant design, in addition to its incredible features that make it a great choice if you compare it with other smartphones in the same range. And the best thing is that you get a bargain price with this Carrefour sale.

A top-selling mobile from Xiaomi

Within the Xiaomi catalog, the Redmi firm has very good mobile phones with a very good quality-price ratio. For example, the Redmi Note 12 phone with 5G costs you less than you might imagine if you take a look at its features. To begin with, you are looking at a smartphone with 6.67 inch AMOLED screenwith FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that it comes with a good brightness with which you will not have any problem seeing the screen when you are on the street in bright sunlight. Among other points, this smartphone comes with IP53 protection and fingerprint reader on the side.

As for its battery, if what you were looking for is a model that lasts more than a day, then this is your perfect opportunity. This Xiaomi Redmi terminal has inside a 5,000 mAh battery maximum capacity with which it will reach the day or more to spare. In addition, this model is compatible with 33W fast charging so that it doesn’t take as long to reach 100% every time you charge it.

128 GB of memory and 3 cameras

The Redmi Note series boasts better performance than other models from the Asian firm. For this reason, this smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor which, in addition, is accompanied by 4 GB the RAM LPDDR4X and 128 GB of internal storage. And its memory can be expanded up to 1 TB if you insert a microSD.

It is also a mobile phone with 5G that has up to 3 different cameras on the back so you can have greater versatility when taking different photos with the phone. For example, your main camera is 48 megapixelswhich is accompanied by another 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

This Xiaomi smartphone cost you 279.99 euros in any of its colors. However, now you are lucky to find this model with 4 GB + 128 GB in black for only €209.25. In addition, if you buy this mobile it includes the free shipping. Therefore, if you wanted to get a new smartphone, don’t think twice and go for the Redmi Note 12 5G.