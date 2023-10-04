If you are on the hunt for a quality SSD to always carry your most precious files and backups with you, along with your laptop, tablet or smartphone, Crucial You have an interesting professional option. He X9 Pro It is an advanced SSD that you can also find on sale on Amazon, at a minimum price in the capacity of 1 TB. You can buy it for 85.99 euros with free shipping.

Buy the Crucial X9 Pro 1 TB at the best price

The official price of this storage device is currently 102.84 euros, although on Amazon they normally have it reduced to 91.99, and now, a little more, for about 85.99 euros which will save us more than 15 euros and take it to us at the lowest price it has had to date. This price also includes fast and free shipping, in a single day for Prime users or for those who take advantage of the free trial of the service for one month when placing the order.

He Crucial X9 Pro It is, as we say, an SSD with a professional approach, focused on speed and resistance.

Its design is signed by Micron, and it has a box made of anodized aluminum, with very small dimensions, 6.5 x 5 x 1 cm and a weight of only 38 gramsbeing resistant to dust and splashes (not immersion), with IP55 certification.

It is compatible with both PC and Mac, with consoles or with iOS and Android tablets and smartphones and when connecting it, it offers us a USB-C to USB-C cable as standard, although it is also compatible with USB-A cables ( on the computer end) and can be purchased with the corresponding adapter (separately).

As far as speeds are concerned, this SSD offers us some 1050 MB/s sequential both read and write.

