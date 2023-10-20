The ECHTPower remote has a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 and has little or nothing to envy other more expensive controls.

The ECHTPower controller has been designed for all Nintendo Switch models

Amazon has dropped the price of the ECHTPower remote again and its price will not leave you indifferent. This controller, which is compatible with all Nintendo Switch models, has a 22% discount above the previous price, so now it can be yours for only 18.03 euros. Therefore, if you are looking for a controller for the Nintendo console that is good and cheap, then you cannot miss this offer.

This controller is highly rated on Amazon and you just have to take a look at the user reviews to see that it is worth buying. Furthermore, we are talking about a very complete wireless controller in terms of features, and that is that It has some functions that cheaper controls do not usually have. By the way, this is a limited time offer, so it can end at any time.

At the connectivity level, this command can be connected by cable and wirelessly, via Bluetooth. On the other hand, and if we focus on connectivity, it has an ergonomic design that makes it very comfortable, so it is perfect for long gaming sessions. But this is not all, since it has a six-axis gyroscope, adjustable vibration (4 levels) and turbo function (5, 12 and 20 shots per second).

One of the most notable features of the ECHTPower controller is that it has Four programmable buttons on the back, which you can assign to any function you want without having to install any application on the console or smartphone. Now, what about the battery? Well, it has a 500 mAh rechargeable battery that offers an autonomy of up to 10 hours on a single charge. And if you run out of battery, you can continue playing while charging with the included USB cable.

So now you know, if you were thinking of buying a controller for your Nintendo Switch, now you have a unique opportunity to get a quality one at an incredible price. You will not regret! At the time of writing these lines there are units available, but this can change throughout the day, so if you are interested in getting it you better be quick.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.