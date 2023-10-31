

‘Seriously mentally ill’

The suspect is no stranger to the law. Since the man fled Sudan and came to the Netherlands, he has been featured several times. For example, in 2021 he was sentenced to two years in prison for a stabbing in an asylum center in Zeeland.

The Sudanese suspect has been extensively investigated due to the previous conviction. This investigation shows that the suspect may be psychotic and very aggressive. According to a psychologist, the man is a ‘seriously mentally ill man’. In addition, he is less intelligent than an average person and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Experts therefore recommend TBS treatment with compulsory treatment for the suspect in the event of a sentence.