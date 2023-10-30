ASUS has released a new firmware for its small ROG Ally, and the changes introduced are quite interesting, since they will allow us to obtain better performance with the arrival of new AMD graphics technologies. This is a fairly important update that will expand the capabilities of the console, allowing it to achieve better gaming performance. So, what are you waiting for to update it?

New BIOS and new firmware

There will be several things that you will have to install to get all the best techniques that have been included. On the one hand, you will have to update the console’s BIOS to version 331, and then you will have to install the new iGPU driver v31.0.22017.3004 that includes the main new features.

You must download both packages through the MyASUS application, since it is from there that important updates that have to do with the device’s hardware are managed.

The new BIOS will optimize the general stability of the system, while the new GPU driver includes the most interesting new features:

New feature: Added support for AMD HYPR-RX.

Improvement: Added support for 1,600 x 900 pixel resolution. Correction: Fixed a bug that prevented EA Sports FC 24 from starting Correction: Fixed a bug that prevented Resident Evil Village from starting Correction: Fixed a bug that prevented Ally from recognizing external 8K 60 Hz monitors.

Other system settings

Another new feature released is an update to the MCU, version 315, which is downloaded through the Armory Crate and which solves the automatic change from gamepad mode to desktop mode in certain conditions. With this update, we will also have to update the Aura Plugin, which will correctly adjust the brightness of the RGB lights after installing the MCU 315.

What is AMD HYPR-RX?

This is an AMD technology that improves performance while reducing latency. Thanks to a combination of technologies, the frame rate is improved, while the input latency time is reduced, something especially useful in shooters, where time is key when it comes to killing the enemy. The technologies included in HYPR-RX are:

AMD Radeon Anti-lag

AMD Radeon Anti-lag+

AMD Radeon Super Resolution

AMD Radeon Boost

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

For this technology to be applied, games must support it. The games that are officially supported are:

Destiny 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Control

Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Forza Horizon 5

Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Borderlands 3

Fortnite

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

In any case, users can always form the technology by activating it in the AMD control panel, and selecting the desired FSR value in the game.

