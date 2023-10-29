With the appropriate technology, humans can observe most of the planets from the face of the Earth. stars that we have in our sky even several light years away.

But what happened more than 70 years ago still has no explanation, when a series of astronomers were carrying out a photographic study of the night sky, when they captured three very bright stars that disappeared just a few minutes later.

As pointed out by Universe Today, a recent study carried out by an international group of researchers has offered explanations for this mystery that dates back to 1952 and has not yet been solved.

Specifically, it was July 19, 1952, when astronomers at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory were taking photographs of the night sky at 20:52 pm where they were able to take a photograph of three points of light that appeared to be stars. However, a photograph after 9:45 p.m. that same night showed that those three stars had disappeared.

Palomar Observatory/Solano

Although later explanations indicated that these stars had suddenly dimmed for some reason, when technology advanced with more advanced telescopes, astronomers continued to be unable to see them.

Well, in 2023 there are several theories about it, and what this new research puts into play: that it was a single star magnified into three, that they were a different type of stellar object and not a star, or that it was the reflection of something terrestrial like the nuclear test dust.

The first theory would be based on an extraordinary chance of capturing a truly rare stellar event.

The rest of the theories seem to have a little more weight. On the one hand, the second explanation points to the Oort Cloud region of our solar system as the culprit, while the third explanation may be related to reactive dust particles from a nearby nuclear test, as was quite common at the time.