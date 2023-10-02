The Roma footballer’s partner makes the web dream by showing off her physique in a swimsuit. Hot curves

The Roma footballer’s partner makes the web dream by showing off her physique in a swimsuit. Hot curves that make the web dream for the beautiful Astrid. Lady Karsdorp enchants social media with her super sensual décolleté.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 2 – 10.50am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED