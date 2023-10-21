The Asron Martin seems to have ended up in a black hole: in Austin it brought an important package of aerodynamic innovations that are aimed at understanding which direction to go with the 2024 car and the first indications were difficult to read. In the only free practice session both drivers were blocked by a problem with the front brakes: a fire in the left corner forced Lance Stroll into the pits. An identical problem was feared on Fernando Alonso’s AMR23, for which the Asturian was also stopped, who then returned to the track but with few results.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Qualifying was a disaster with the Spaniard 17th and Lance 19th. Aware of the difficult weekend, Fernando proposed changing the approach of the US trip for the Silverstone team: “We did little touring and we understood even less – admits the Iberian – at this point we should use this weekend as a test to be finalized next year: we’ll see what we can understand the next time we get on the track.”

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: here is the… saber that appeared overhanging the pavement

In qualifying, the Silverstone team was left out of Q2 by 55 thousandths of a second with Fernando, but the team mismanaged track exit times: Lance passed three seconds from the checkered flag and Alonso only one. Both were unable to manage the preparation lap in the necessary way, ending up in traffic which prevented the search for performance, also because the sensations of the modified AMR23 were not at all negative.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: the barge board revised in the design

Aston Martin would like to defend the 11-point lead it still has over McLaren in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ ranking, but the feeling is that the Woking team has made a significant leap in quality that adversity does not allow ”.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Detail of the Aston Martin AMR23 modified in the bonnet and in the now larger CocaCola area

The main innovation concerns the bottom which has been changed in the lateral trailing edge: as on other cars the cantilevered longitudinal wing has appeared which partly recalls the famous Ferrari “saber” of a few years ago and extends up to the slot in front of the rear wheels, following a development line that has been followed by several teams and which would indicate the research for 2024.

The bonnet has been revised at the rear to reduce the resistance to the advancement of the car body, increasing the width of the CocaCola area as a continuation of the Grand Canyon canal. The design of the rear extractor has also been revised, useful for increasing the expansion of the diffuser and improving the trail. To increase the efficiency of the rear wing, the two elements that make up the beam wing were changed: in Austin they returned to being overlapped as a continuation of the diffuser.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR23: here is the new rear end with modified diffuser, beam wing and bonnet

