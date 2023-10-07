For the fourth consecutive time Lance Stroll was eliminated at the end of Q1, failing to go higher than the seventeenth time, as in Suzuka two weeks ago. Returning to the pits, the Aston Martin driver got out of the car visibly nervous, and the cameras did not miss the moment in which his physiotherapist, Henry Howe, approached him to remind him to go to the weight check.

Stroll pushed him in response, then both were hidden by the panels of the rear box. About ten minutes later Lance had to attend the ritual post-qualifying interviews, answering four questions in monosyllables and commenting on his day as “a sh…”.

For Lawrence Stroll it is a headache, because in the season in which the Aston Martin project finally took off, his son was missing. Nobody expected that Lance would be able to confirm a performance in line with that of Fernando Alonso, but it is undeniable that after the summer break Stroll’s performance confirmed its nosedive. Yesterday’s outburst partially contradicts those who described Lance as bored and uninterested, but the problem remains.

A gap of this magnitude is not typical of Formula 1, especially if it is an experienced driver (Stroll will contest his 140th GP this weekend) who seems to be falling further and further into a negative spiral. Aston Martin, mainly due to Stroll’s results, risks falling to fifth place in the Constructors’ standings after having been second for a long time, but there is an even more important game at stake than the financial benefits guaranteed by the position in the final standings, although these are still significant figures.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lawrence Stroll is at a crossroads

For fifteen years, the Canadian tycoon has been very involved in managing his son’s career, a path that began with karting and continued until the purchase of a Formula 1 team. The transition from Racing Point to Aston Martin required huge financial investments, but the Stroll sr.’s traditional nose. it was repaid by a great revaluation that all the Formula 1 teams have had, so at the moment the balance is potentially in the black.

Lance has five more race weekends available to try to get back into acceptable positions, but at the moment there are no signs in this direction, creating embarrassment within the team. In this scenario Stroll sr. he may be forced to decide what to do, a step that goes beyond doubts about Lance’s future. If the Aston Martin project was thought of only as a career opportunity for his son, the presence of Stroll sr. Formula 1 may have come to an end.

It is no coincidence that in recent weeks rumors have leaked out according to which the team could be sold, complete with potential purchase candidates. We are talking about the Aramco oil company (already a partner of the team) and an important investment fund, also from the Middle Eastern area.

Financially it would be a deal, yet another one achieved by Lawrence Stroll, but in this case the economic aspect would take second place before the end of a father’s dream. There is one last scenario, which goes beyond Lance’s career. This week Aston Martin made the start of the WEC program official, a perfect destination in case Lance decides he has had enough of Formula 1, leaving his father to remain in the Circus paddock, busy chasing a dream, this time all of him.

Read also:

Lawrence Stroll

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan