Aston Martin will change its name next year: the Cognizant brand as title sponsor will disappear, leaving space for Aramco which is expanding its presence in the Silverstone team. The news anticipated by the English media was confirmed by a source from Lawrence Stroll’s team.

It must be said that Cognizant will not leave the Aston Martin orbit, changing its role in a collaboration that was born in 2021 when Racing Point had transformed into the green team, so much so that the American multinational IT company renewed at the beginning of the month an agreement which provided for a different involvement of the company in the team that is still completing the Technology Campus, the brand new factory in Silverstone which was created with the ambition of being an “intelligent factory”.

Cognizant brand to be downsized in 2024 on Aston Martin to cede more space to Aramco

The downsizing of Cognizant expands the space of Aramco which is already in Lawrence Stroll’s shareholding structure. The Saudi Arabian oil giant wants to expand its stake in the Formula 1 team as well as in the Aston Martin Lagonda Group Limited brand.

Aramco is the oil company most involved in the diffusion of e-fuel, the zero-emission fuel that F1 will adopt from 2026: the increasingly marked involvement within a team suggests the Arab giant’s desire to play an important role in Circus with a visibility that will also be guaranteed by becoming title sponsor of Aston Martin.

